FCS proposes faster rehabilitation and reintegration for prisoners

The Fiji Corrections Service has proposed reducing the rehabilitation period for prisoners from seven to five years.

The FCS made submission on the Criminal Record Bill this morning and has also asked for the increase in the minimum sentence from 30 months to four years, and amending Clause 23(2C) to formally recognize rehabilitation programs in FCS reports, allowing psychologists to detail treatment addressing offending behavior.

FCS Legal Manager Samisoni Naba claims that these reforms will help prisoners reintegrate, find work, and reduce re-offending by giving them the skills and support they need.

Samisoni Naba explains that FCS rehabilitation is delivered in three phases: disciplinary, treatment for offending behavior, and upskilling through practical work and certification.

“Another issue that we would like to raise in this regard, for instance, a prisoner has been sentenced to three years and has undertaken all the rehabilitation phases, that is the disciplinary treatment and the upskilling. They have also obtained a certificate or trade certificate and once released, when an employer requires for a police clearance, in this case the individual released from custody will have to wait for another four years if we stick to the seven.”

Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights member Jone Usamate asked the FCS to clarify the data supporting their suggestion for changes, mainly regarding the upskilling programs offered.

“The seven to five, the rationale and the 30 months to four years, what is the basis of that? The person goes out and has to wait for another four years before it’s increased, but they might have a qualification in that time.”

Naba explains that under the current rehabilitation period in the Bill, prisoners who have completed programs and earned certificates would still wait four years, delaying their reintegration and use of skills for employment.

The FCS also recommends case-by-case assessments to ensure fairness and support rehabilitation that lowers re-offending.

