FCS officers to face disciplinary action

A total of 11 officers will face disciplinary action in accordance with the policies and procedures of the Fiji Corrections Service.

This follows a thorough investigation into allegations of misconduct involving officers at the Suva Remand Center.

The investigation was initiated following reports that certain officers had been receiving favours from detainee Jung Young Kim, who is currently held at the Suva Remand Center, on the order of the immigration department.

The investigation revealed that officers and their families were receiving free meals and groceries from Grace Road businesses located in and around the Suva area.

FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa says such actions are in direct violation of the ethical standards and regulations that govern the conduct of FCS personnel.

As a result of the findings, the FCS has taken immediate and decisive action.

Dr. Nakarawa says the integrity and professionalism of the officers are paramount to the operation of the Fiji Corrections Service.

He adds that they do not tolerate any form of misconduct or unethical behavior.

The Commissioner says the actions of a few should not overshadow the hard work and dedication of the majority of our staff, who perform their duties with the highest level of integrity.

Measures are being put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents and to reinforce the importance of ethical behavior among all personnel.

Dr. Nakarawa says further details of the disciplinary actions will be managed internally, respecting the privacy and rights of all individuals involved.