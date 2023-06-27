FCS hopes to address overcrowding issue

Korovou Prison.

The Fiji Corrections Service is currently looking into the issue of overcrowding within its facilities.

This has been highlighted by Fiji Corrections Service Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa while speaking to members of the media ahead of the Employment Expo and Yellow Ribbon Walk scheduled for this weekend.

Panapasa says part of their 2023–2024 National Budget submission is getting more capital projects to help address the overcrowding issues they are currently facing.

“As we speak, in the Northern Division, the overcrowding rate is very high, we have an increasing number of prisoners admitted to the Labasa Correctional Centre, In Labasa, we only have one Correctional Centre where we accommodate all the categories of prisoners.”

Panapasa says they are working to have different facilities for the various inmate categories.

The Fiji Corrections Service received a total of $41.2 million in the 2022–2023 fiscal year.