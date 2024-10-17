FCS ends free tent loan program

[File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service will no longer be able to provide tent on loan free of charge for personal or community events and engagements.

FCS Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa says this is due to increasing operational demands.

Dr Nakarawa says this decision is effective immediately.

He says over the years, the FCS has supported numerous community events by offering tent on loan free of charge for various functions, ranging from small gatherings to large occasions requiring up to 300 people tents.

Dr Nakarawa adds their officers have taken pride in assisting the community by setting up and dismantling the tents to ensure the success of these events.

However, he states that given the current demands on their resources and personnel, it has become increasingly challenging for the FCS to continue delivering this service without compromising their core duties and responsibilities.

The Commissioner says the setup and dismantling of tents have required significant allocation of time and manpower, which they must now redirect to fulfill essential operational needs within our service.