FCS considers solarization project

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/ Facebook]

Fiji Corrections Services Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa has expressed his appreciation for the Indian Government’s continued support to Fiji and highlighted the shared values of innovation and sustainability that underpin this potential partnership.

Dr Nakarawa, paid a courtesy visit to the Indian High Commission today to meet Palaniswamy Karthigeyan.

The discussion marked the initial steps toward exploring potential development projects aimed at enhancing sustainability within Fiji’s correctional institutions.

Central to the discussions was the proposal to introduce solar energy systems across Fiji’s correctional facilities.

This initiative aligns with the Fiji Corrections Service’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, promoting energy efficiency, and lowering operational costs.

The solarization project, if realized, would be a significant leap toward integrating renewable energy solutions within the corrections sector, contributing to Fiji’s broader goals of achieving sustainable development and energy independence.