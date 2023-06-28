FCS addresses congestion at Labasa Corrections

Labasa Correction Centre.

The Fiji Corrections Service plans to construct separate facilities for those in remand and female offenders at the Labasa Corrections Center.

Acting Commissioner, Salote Panapasa says this will help ease congestion at the centre.

The centre has a capacity for around 80 inmates, but Panapasa says currently it serves more than 100 inmates.

“Unfortunately, as I speak … Labasa is facing overcrowding, we have an overcrowding issue in Labasa. As I speak, Labasa still accommodates the convicted prisoners, the remand prisoners, and female offenders in one facility.”

The Fiji Corrections has taken a few immediate actions, which includes the transfer of long-term inmates from the North to Viti Levu.



FCS Acting Commissioner, Salote Panapasa.

Panapasa says they have been able to separate those in remand and female offenders from convicted inmates.

She adds they are also working with the Judicial Department to impose non-custodial sentences on first offenders or those who commit trivial cases.

The Labasa Corrections Center is the third largest receiving centre, in which convicts are admitted straight from court while the other two are in Suva and Lautoka.