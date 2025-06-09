FCOSS urges stronger climate collaboration

The Fiji Council of Social Services is calling for stronger collaboration between the government, civil society, and the private sector to combat the growing effects of climate change.

Speaking at a recent workshop, FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanisiga highlighted that climate change is already displacing families and threatening food and water security.

“These environmental shifts bring profound social and health challenges, including mental health burdens, heightened risks for women and children in evacuation centres, and growing humanitarian needs when communities are displaced,”

She emphasizes that for effective recovery efforts, timely access to government information is crucial, as are inclusive, community-led adaptation strategies.

Catanisiga highlighted that the Fiji Climate Change Act provides an important legal framework for this work, particularly Section 42, which allows for civil society and private sector involvement in community-based projects.

She believes that while climate risks challenge their ability to deliver services, they also present opportunities for innovation and deeper engagement.

Catanisiga stresses that addressing climate change requires a “whole-of-society approach” and encouraged the private sector to get involved beyond just corporate social responsibility.

