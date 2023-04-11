FCOSS urges collaborative strategy to combat violent crimes

[File Photo]

The Executive Director of Fiji Council of Social Services has emphasized the need for a holistic approach from all stakeholders to address the recent spike in assault and violent crimes in the country.

Vani Catanasiga’s statement comes in light of a spate of brawls and violent incidents.

She has highlighted the importance of understanding the underlying issues that lead individuals to resort to violence in the first place.

“We have to acknowledge the environment that they are in and where they are getting ideas for resolving conflicts from so our appeal is to stakeholders, not only authorities like police but also to those who work with families, in particular, to faith-based organizations that support must be going to families.”

According to Catanasiga, social challenges faced by the country can contribute to the rise in violent crimes, and addressing these challenges is crucial in addressing the issue’s root causes.

As Fiji faces an increase in assaults and violent crimes, Catanasiga stresses the need for a comprehensive strategy involving all stakeholders, including government, law enforcement agencies, social service organizations, and the community.

She states that tackling the issue of violence requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses the underlying social, economic, and cultural factors that contribute to such behaviour.