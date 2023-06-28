FCOSS calls for innovative solutions

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga

The government needs to come up with innovative solutions to address the challenges surrounding the welfare of Fijians.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says low-income households face challenges with basic utilities, mainly access to water.

Catanasiga says some communities have raised issues about inconsistent quality water supply, which in turn contributes to other problems affecting their health and sanitation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of these communities, while they have piped water, it is not treated. So some homes are consuming untreated water, and that burden will be borne by the health system, which we know is not working too well.”

Catanasiga says authorities should consider decentralizing water and sanitation services to help these vulnerable communities.

She says an example of an innovative solution is a project being conducted by a non-governmental organization called ‘Rise Beyond the Reef, or RISE, which intends to implement eco-based management systems in informal settlements.