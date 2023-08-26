FCCC uncovers 62 violations after recent VAT rate change

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has uncovered 62 violations during its extensive nationwide inspections and surveys.

This is following the recent implementation of an updated Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on August 1st.

Collaborating closely with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, FCCC conducted a total of 682 inspections.

Among the most common infringements identified by FCCC were the absence of price indications and expiration dates.

Pledging its commitment, the Commission announced its determination to ensure that the alterations to VAT rates and custom duties, as stipulated in the national budget, are faithfully reflected in the final product prices.

Meanwhile, this month, the Consumer Council of Fiji had raised concerns about traders resorting to exploiting practices.

The Council highlighted reports of traders selling everyday essentials, such as newspapers and mobile phone recharge top-ups, at inflated prices. Instances include local newspapers being sold for $1.58, surpassing the displayed VIP price of $1.50. Another incident involves a trader charging $26.67 for a $25.00 recharge.

The Council states that it aims to champion fair pricing standards.