FCCC emphasizes caution in online shopping

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has highlighted the growing trend of online shopping as a preferred and convenient method for consumers.

While acknowledging its benefits, the Commission has raised concerns over the potential uncertainties related to the quality and quantity of products or services purchased through online platforms.

The FCCC cautions consumers to exercise vigilance and prudence when engaging in online shopping.

It advises potential buyers to meticulously review reviews and ratings of online stores, actively pose inquiries, and independently research before making purchases.

The Commission highlights that what is depicted online may not necessarily align with the actual quality and quantity of the product or service received.

To avert such discrepancies, consumers are encouraged to uphold their responsibilities by practicing due diligence.

The Commission has also issued a stern reminder about the persisting threat of online scams.

Fraudsters employ deceitful tactics to deceive individuals into divulging their personal information.

With this in mind, the FCCC is urging Fijians to refrain from sharing sensitive data such as names, dates of birth, addresses, or bank details with unfamiliar individuals or those whose identities cannot be verified.

To ensure authenticity, the Commission strongly advocates for verifying the identity of individuals reaching out by cross-referencing with official contacts from the organizations they claim to represent.