FCCC begins Easter inspections

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 31, 2021 5:43 am
FCCC Inspectors out in the field

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will be mobilizing officers to various towns to conduct Easter inspections.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the inspection will be carried out in supermarkets, hardware stores and inter-island shipping services.

Abraham says a lot of movement to the outer islands is expected in the long weekend and they will be looking into logistics.

“We will have officers posted and for the purpose of investigation we don’t want to tell traders or businesses when we’ll be coming and which days we’ll be there because we generally find that businesses are disciplined when we’re around and as soon as we leave a lot of funny business starts happening.”

The CEO says they also have teams in the West and Northern Division who will carry out inspections in their respective areas.

