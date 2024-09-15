FBC TV to air "Breaking the Habit"

For the first time, FBC TV will be airing “Breaking the Habit”, a new program aimed at inspiring hope, promoting positive changes, and empowering viewers to take meaningful steps towards overcoming drug addiction.

Programme Producer Jone Tomuse shared that the half –hour TV program will serve as a platform for educating, advocating, and supporting individuals affected by drug addiction.

The show will feature personal stories, expert insights, and community engagement, providing a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges of addiction.

“By focusing on these elements, Breaking the Habit aims to be a powerful tool for advocating and supporting those affected by drug addiction, offering hope to individuals on their journey to recovery,”

The show promises to be a vital resource for viewers, especially those struggling with or impacted by addiction, helping to drive positive change in their lives.

The programme will premiere at 6pm tomorrow.