Fatal accident on Kings Road claims man’s life

A man in his late 60s has become the latest road fatality.

Director of Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana, says the man died as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday morning along the Kings Road near Yaqara.

It is believed that he was driving down to Lautoka from Makoi when he allegedly lost control, causing his vehicle to veer off the road.

Article continues after advertisement

SSP Divuana says the victim was rushed to Tavua Hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The national road death toll currently stands at 4, the same as the previous period in 2023.

The Director of Traffic says in another serious accident, also in the Western Division, a three-car collision resulted in passengers of one of the vehicles sustaining injuries.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon along Queens Road near the Naidovi junction in Cuvu, Sigatoka.