Farming to be given national priority, similar to tourism

The agriculture sector is set to receive stronger national focus, as the government looks to elevate it to the same level of importance as Fiji’s tourism industry.

Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel says the sector has proven its value during times of national hardship, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism came to a halt.

Immanuel says agriculture played a crucial role in keeping the economy and communities afloat, reinforcing the need for greater investment and long-term support.

He was speaking at the British American Tobacco Grow Plus event in Nadi today.

“Farming is not only a livelihood, it is the foundation of food security, economic resilience, and export growth. My ministry stands ready to support you through targeted investments, improved market systems, and better infrastructure. This is alongside the Ministry of Agriculture.”

BAT Fiji has also reaffirmed its support for the sector, highlighting that the distribution of one million seedlings to farmers for two consecutive years reflects their strong commitment to the sector’s growth.

General Manager James Goldring says the company has worked with the Ministry of Agriculture to produce a growing manual to guide farmers through different planting cycles.

He adds that the manual helps farmers keep a record of their income and expenditure, adding that it demonstrates BAT Fiji’s commitment to supporting farmers beyond seedling distribution.

The government has welcomed BAT Fiji’s efforts, saying such support mechanisms remain vital in strengthening the agriculture sector and improving food security.

