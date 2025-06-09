Farmers to benefit from new yaqona machine

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Farmers in Naivucini, Naitauvoli, and Nuku will now benefit from a $17,400 Yaqona pounding machine.

The three villages contributed a third of the cost each, while the government covered the remaining two-thirds.

Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the support aims to strengthen the kava industry and boost export opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement



Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel.

Since adopting the rural millionaire concept in 2019, the villages produced 64 tonnes of green crops worth $960,000 and 21 tonnes of dalo valued at $63,000, allowing investments in transport and education.

Esira Naikatolu, representing Tikina Nadaravakawalu, thanked the government and encouraged youth to utilise available land resources for business and growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.