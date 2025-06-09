Farmers receive New Farmer Assistance grants

Eight farmers in the Western Division have received New Farmer Assistance and Lease Premium Renewal grants, as the Coalition Government continues its push to rebuild Fiji’s sugar communities.

The grants were handed over earlier this week by Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh, who says the support reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening the cane sector and supporting farmers on the ground.

Under the Coalition Government, cane farmers have received the three highest cane payments in Fiji’s history — $91.38 per tonne in 2022, $105.08 per tonne in 2023 and $101.13 per tonne last year.

The Government is also working to lift national cane production by 200,000 tonnes annually through improvements in mill performance, logistics, governance and field support.

This week’s handover falls under the New Farmer and Lease Premium Assistance Programme, which has supported 587 farmers nationwide with $2.7 million.

In the Western Division, eight farmers received a total of $43,479, while a further 16 farmers in Labasa will receive $78,473 later this week.

Meanwhile, Singh will now assume his new portfolio as Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Public Enterprises.

