Farmers in Vuqele encouraged to go the extra mile

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 8, 2020 4:20 pm
The Minister for Agriculture has urged farmers in Vuqele, Tavua to start considering having their own water tanks.

Dr. Mahendra Reddy was in Vuqele to commission a $30,684 multipurpose irrigation project for farmers in the area.

The Minister says the project will boost production and contribute to growth in the agriculture sector.

“We have noted the situation with regards to Agriculture in this area, we know that this is particularly a dry area and we are looking forward to using this water for the development and the expansion of your agriculture activity.”

Meanwhile, the Minister says the new irrigation project should encourage farmers to do more.

Reddy says having self-owned water tanks will ensure they have sufficient storage rather than relying on one source.

More than eighty farmers are expected to benefit from the project.

