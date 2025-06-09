Farmers, families travel to farewell late Minister

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture / Facebook ]

Fijians from across the country have travelled far and wide to pay their final respects to the late Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu.

As the traditional iReguregu began in Suva yesterday, farmers from Navosa made the arduous journey across rugged terrain to express their gratitude to the late minister.

Among them were members of the Navosa Beef Farmers, who credited Rayalu for his unwavering support of their livelihoods.

Also in attendance were people from the vanua of Nawaka in Nadi, who journeyed to the capital to honour the late minister, whom they remembered as a frequent visitor to their communities.

Representatives from non-governmental organizations, development partners, and extended family members also gathered to offer their condolences and support.

The iReguregu continues today, with Rayalu to be laid to rest tomorrow.

