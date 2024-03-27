Farmer remanded in connection with alleged murder

Kositino Latianara

The 32-year-old farmer from Naleba, Labasa, who is charged with the alleged murder of a 27-year-old taxi driver has been remanded by the Savusavu Magistrates Court.

Kositino Latianara appeared in Court this afternoon.

The incident happened in Waisali Hill in Savusavu last Tuesday.

The deceased’s taxi was found abandoned, and a search conducted around the area led to the discovery of his body further downhill.

Latianara has been kept at the Labasa Remand Center.

The case has been transferred to the Labasa High Court and will be called on April 10th.