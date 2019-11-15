Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Family of Lakena bus accident victim receives compensation

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 14, 2020 9:59 am
The family of one of the passengers’ involved in the fatal bus accident in Lakena, Nausori has received compensation.

The family of one of the passengers’ involved in the fatal bus accident in Lakena, Nausori has received compensation.

The victim was involved in the horrific accident in October last year which claimed the lives of two students while several others sustained injuries.

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji made its first payment of $75, 000 to the victim’s mother yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The motor vehicle accident application was received from the mother of the deceased child as the victim was under eighteen years of age.

She thanked the ACCF for their assistance.

The ACCF processed their compensation in accordance with the Accident Compensation Act 2017 and Regulations.

ACCF chief executive Parvez Akbar says no application has been made for compensation for the other death from this accident as the family are attending to legal matters before this can be done.

Akbar says the ACCF team is assisting with any enquiries for injuries suffered as a result of this accident.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.