Family of Lakena bus accident victim receives compensation

The family of one of the passengers’ involved in the fatal bus accident in Lakena, Nausori has received compensation.

The victim was involved in the horrific accident in October last year which claimed the lives of two students while several others sustained injuries.

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji made its first payment of $75, 000 to the victim’s mother yesterday.

The motor vehicle accident application was received from the mother of the deceased child as the victim was under eighteen years of age.

She thanked the ACCF for their assistance.

The ACCF processed their compensation in accordance with the Accident Compensation Act 2017 and Regulations.

ACCF chief executive Parvez Akbar says no application has been made for compensation for the other death from this accident as the family are attending to legal matters before this can be done.

Akbar says the ACCF team is assisting with any enquiries for injuries suffered as a result of this accident.