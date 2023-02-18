Family escape injury from fallen tree

A family of six in Caubati, Nasinu narrowly missed injury or worse, when a tree fell on top of their home this morning.

Homeowner and taxi driver, Bala Ranjati says he was at work when the tree fell onto his kitchen, causing damage, which he estimates at over five thousand dollars.

He says his mother, wife and three children were at home when the tree fell, which also damaged a temple next door.

Article continues after advertisement

“Luckily no one got injured, all are safe but only my kitchen and veranda got damaged.”

When FBC News visited his home, firefighters and neighbours were at the scene helping to clear the debris.



Bala Ranjati.