COVID-19

Families reunite with loved ones after lockdown ends at the Lautoka Hospital

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 27, 2021 10:15 am

A number of Fijians who were on lockdown for 21 days at the Lautoka Hospital were finally given the green light to leave today.

This as the hospital has completed 21 days of sequestration and it will be open to the public from the 1st of next month.

Though the Lautoka hospital is still cordoned off, a few family members were waiting at the Police checkpoint from 6 this morning to pick up their loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

It was an emotional moment for them as some were even at the hospital for 26 days.

Majority of the hospital staff were also seen leaving in a Pacific Destinations bus.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health states that it has been 21 days since the last case of COVID-19 was recorded from within the hospital.

