Families receive relief supplies after flash floods

[ Source : Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/Facebook]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management provided critical food ration packs and relief supplies to over 100 families in Korovisilou Village, Serua.

Korovisilou was among the villages, settlements, and government facilities in Serua affected by flash floods caused by heavy rainfall recorded in the province last Wednesday.

The flood damaged 105 of the village’s 115 houses, destroying personal belongings, household items, and stored groceries.

Village headman Ratu Imitai Sokosoko expressed gratitude on behalf of the villagers to the government for coming to their aid.

He says many of them lost food supplies and groceries when floodwaters swept through the village, but they are thankful that the government has assisted them.

During the handover, the Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Isoa Talemaibua, emphasized that the aid is intended to

sustain affected families for the next two weeks as they recover from the disaster.

Talemaibua says the visit is not just to hand over these relief supplies to the villagers but also to re-emphasize the importance of disaster preparedness by the community.

Food ration supplies were also distributed to other affected areas, including Vunaniu, nearby settlements, and government officials at the Korovisilou Health Centre and Ratu Latianara Secondary School, which also suffered from the floods.