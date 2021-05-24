Fallen officers remembered

Twelve police officers have died on duty in the past year.

This morning, they were honoured around the country as the Fiji Police Force marked the Remembrance Day.

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima who was the chief guest at the early morning service in Labasa says these officers passed away between September 2020 and September 2021, mostly due to NCD related illnesses.

Article continues after advertisement

Rainima highlighted the demand of the work can sometimes be great and can take a toll on the officers, so a good support system is important.

“Our families play an important supporting role. And as we commemorate and pay tribute to the fallen officers, let us also pay tribute to their families. Their support allows us to be away from home for long periods. They have stepped up and taken the role of Mother/Father when duty calls. Through their sacrifice we are able to live out of dream and personal aspirations.”

Rainima also paid special tribute to Labasa’s very own Woman Police Constable Mereseini Adivunisalusalu who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.

A wreath was laid in her honour by her husband this morning.