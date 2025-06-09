Fall Armyworm awareness efforts ongoing

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture along with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji continues awareness campaigns on Fall Armyworm for farmers nationwide.

Current infestations have been reported on most farms in the West, between Sigatoka and Rakiraki.

Officials are conducting enhanced field surveillance and early detection to control new outbreaks and respond to infested farms.

Containment and control measures are being implemented on affected farms.

Farmers are urged to remain vigilant, regularly inspect crops for FAW signs, and report suspected cases immediately to the BAF Helpline on 5995.

Approval from BAF is required before transporting maize and sweetcorn to uninfected areas to prevent further spread.

