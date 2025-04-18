Faith and unity take center stage at Sanatan Convention

The role of faith-based organisations in strengthening national unity was in focus today as the 63rd Shree Sanatan Dharam National Convention opened in Lautoka.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh acknowledged the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji for its continued efforts in building a cohesive and inclusive society.

He said one of the Sabha’s biggest contributions has been in education, with its network of schools offering both academic learning and values grounded in Sanatan Dharma.

The Minister said the organisation’s ability to adapt to changing social needs while preserving its cultural roots was a model of effective nation-building.

He called the Sabha a long-standing pillar of strength in Fiji’s multicultural landscape, helping bridge communities through service and shared values.

Singh adds that his year’s convention, held under the theme “Sanatan One Family: Sharing Wisdom, Spreading Love”, reflects both the core of Sanatan teachings and the government’s wider vision of unity and compassion.





