Expo prepares future-ready workforce

The education system is being pushed to deliver real-world skills, and the first-ever Central Division TVET Skills Fair and Careers Expo is leading the charge.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the event, held last month at the FMF Gymnasium, showcased the hidden talents and innovation of students across the division.

Radrodro states that the fair will be replicated in the Western and Northern divisions and culminate in a National Skills Expo to showcase students’ abilities, creativity, and entrepreneurial potential.

He stressed the initiative gives students practical, hands-on learning beyond traditional academics.

Over 4,800 students and teachers from 60 schools participated, alongside industry partners, educators, and development agencies.

Students displayed skills in construction, woodworking, automotive and electrical technology, agriculture, food security, hospitality, tourism, fashion, and digital technology, including robotics.

“Witnessing our young people confidently demonstrate their practical abilities was a clear affirmation that they are calling for learning that is relevant, learning that is practical and empowering. They are seeking pathways that extend beyond traditional academics into the realms of skills, entrepreneurship, and innovation.”

Radrodro notes that students applied local resources and indigenous knowledge to solve real problems.

From sustainable buildings to renewable energy models, the displays reflected ingenuity, resilience, and community focus.

He said students confidently explained how their skills could benefit communities and drive innovation.

The fair included workshops and panels connecting students with employers, entrepreneurs, and technical experts.

These interactions gave insight into career paths, labor market demands, and self-employment opportunities.

Radrodro said such engagement motivates learners and reduces school dropouts.

Responding to Radrodro’s statement, Opposition MP Hem Chand said TVET was key to preparing the workforce.

Chand called for career teachers in every school and early engagement with parents to guide students toward skills-driven careers, addressing labour shortages in construction, engineering, and the digital economy.

“To truly create a future-ready workforce, TVET must be at the core of national discussions on education and employment. Governments, schools, businesses, and communities need to unite in promoting TVET as an attractive and credible career option.”

The National Skills Fair, set for December 1, will bring top projects from all divisions together, strengthen school-industry collaboration, promote micro-qualifications, and support Fiji’s green and blue economy.

