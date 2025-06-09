Expo opens market access for women

The Central Division Women’s Expo in Suva is providing a crucial platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and strengthen their economic independence.

Participants say the Expo offers opportunities to network, market products, and gain exposure to new customers.

39-year-old Mariana Lewatu who is a home-based tailor says her business has supported her family for three years.

“For me, the tailoring has been our backbone for my family because it has supported my family in many ways. I have four children and we’ve grown with my business. It helps with my family needs and my children’s education.”

Serua resident Asinate Naureure, who has been selling her printed fabrics since 2013, says the event is crucial in helping her grow her business and supplement her family income.

“It’s so profitable. It helps me a lot. It helps my husband because he’s the only breadwinner in the family. So this business is so helpful.”

Jewellery designer Ravina Prasad adds that the Expo helps women like her generate income and gain business experience.

Over 200 women are part of the event.

