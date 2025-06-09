Experts say civic education key to constitutional change

[File Photo]

Educating the public especially young people is key to a successful constitutional amendment, Governance Specialist Emele Duituturaga said during last night’s consultation.

She explained that 54 per cent of Fiji’s population is aged 30 or younger, making civic education essential.

Duituturaga statespeople need to understand what the Constitution is and what democracy means, especially those not previously exposed to these concepts.

“Because we’re supposed to be having an election somewhere in the middle, somewhere. So I think that’s going to be a big issue. I think we have to push to make sure it’s not a quick dash towards an election. There has to be wide participation—male, female, gender diversity, different religions, and including the rural communities as well.”

Duituturaga added that public engagement must go beyond politics. Civic education, town halls, open forums and direct conversations with youth are necessary to ensure meaningful participation.

Professor of Politics Jon Fraenkel said Fiji has never had a constitution fully supported by a referendum and truly owned by its people.

He noted that the Supreme Court’s August ruling sets the amendment process, requiring a two-thirds parliamentary majority and a referendum.

“There are some people in Fiji that have said, why are we bothering with all this? Why don’t we just simply dump the 2013 constitution? Well, that would be in breach of the law, because the Supreme Court’s opinion has the status of law, and it’s unnecessary, because the if you think back to the 1997 constitution.”

Fraenkel said some have suggested abandoning the 2013 Constitution, but that would breach the law because the Supreme Court’s opinion carries legal force.

He added that certain parts, especially immunities, cannot be amended.

He said the Court’s decision is positive as it allows a proper constitutional review and gives Fiji the chance to have a constitution supported by the population through a referendum for the first time.

