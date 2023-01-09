Existing senior citizen programmes to be reviewed

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya, while officiating at the New Year Celebration for Senior Chinese citizens in Nasese, Suva yesterday

The new government is committed to reviewing existing social programs for senior citizens in order to ensure they live a decent and dignified lives.

While officiating at the New Year Celebration for Senior Chinese citizens in Nasese, Suva yesterday, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya says this is to ensure both the existing and potential platforms benefited the senior citizens.

Tabuya promises that the new government will improve services for senior citizens in our community settings as well as those in institutional age care settings.

“To achieve Government’s vision of inclusive, resilient and better Fiji, I will definitely need all of your support. I am certainly delighted to be part of this occasion – as I strongly believe that we as a country need to celebrate and acknowledge our senior citizens as they have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with the younger generations who are equally indispensable to the progress and building of our nation.”

Tabuya says senior citizens have contributed so much in the building of our nation and it is only right that in their golden age, they should be provided with the love and care that they rightly deserve.

The new minister acknowledges and commends the Chinese Association of Fiji and the Chinese community, who have supported aged care institutions over the years and have continued to recognize senior community members through community celebrations.