Existential threat of climate change remains: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad during a panel discussion in Washington DC

The existential threat posed by climate change remains for small island developing countries like Fiji.

This was said by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad during a panel discussion in Washington DC.

Speaking at the discussion on “Adaptation, Migration and Survival”, Prasad says developed countries need to share the burden of climate adaptation financing and the need for a COP 28 discussion to bring some defining closure on improving access to climate financing, including loss and damage.

Article continues after advertisement

The Finance Minister says there is a need for mainstreaming climate adaptation action in broader national development planning and project design.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prasad says an urgent collective global climate action with a strong focus on adaptation and resilience building is also needed.