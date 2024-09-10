Ex-scholar reflect time spent at RKS

Former scholars of Ratu Kadavulevu School gathered and marched from the Flea Market to Albert Park in numbers yesterday to mark the 100th anniversary of their prestigious institute.

Former U18 captain and 1983 Head Boy Inia Seruiratu shared his fond days in London.

Seuiratu says that this is a great week as this is a once in a lifetime occasion, and they are quite fortunate enough that they are part of the weeklong celebration.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu acknowledges the RKS has a unique history and has contributed significantly to the development of this country and its leadership as well.

“There’s so many professionals that have gone through RKS and later contributed to the development of the school of Fiji. That’s always something that we are proud of. So we, the ones that are alive today, are fortunate to be part of this celebration, and we all look forward to the rest of the week and the activities organized because this is the opportunity for us to catch up with our former mates at school and, of course, share again with the memories and the stories.”

Seruiratu shared that male members of his family had always attended RKS, and he chose to continue that legacy.

He adds that one thing that we value is the unity amongst us, and that is the unity that is unbreakable and which lives in the lives of RKS students, as they are a very closely-knit family in almost everything they do.

Meanwhile, former teacher and magistrate Aminiasi Kotonivualiku says that RKS gave him the discipline that he needed to progress in life.

“That’s a discipline that we had. It’s a sort of army discipline. In 1957, we only had one khaki shorts and a white belt, no shirt.”

He states that he came back to RKS as a teacher in the early 1960s, after which he was one of the six that was selected to be trained as a Fijian magistrate.

Kotoninualiku worked until 2008 and spent 19 years in Fiji’s legal system.

He adds that, being a non-lawyer magistrate, he was glad of the training that he had received, and he attributed it to his school.