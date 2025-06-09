Ex-Education worker’s millions and luxury items seized

[file photo]

The High Court has ordered the forfeiture of cash, vehicles, electronics and other assets linked to former Ministry of Education employee Rahul Ravikash Kumar and his fiancée.

The court ruled these assets as tainted property obtained through fraud.

Kumar, who worked in the Ministry’s Transport Assistance Unit, misused his access to financial systems to create false vendors.

He diverted a total of $341,981.93 through 56 fraudulent transactions between 2017 and 2020.

Kumar admitted to the offences and was sentenced in March this year to seven years in prison, with a non-parole period of five years.

The forfeiture order covers multiple bank accounts, including BSP Easysaver, Easycard, and HFC Viti Drua accounts.

It also includes a treadmill, gym equipment, laptops, a PA system, household appliances, a vehicle, foreign currency, and other valuables. Foreign currency seized from Prasad’s home was also declared tainted property.

Puisine judge Justice Usaia Ratuvili noted that while Kumar admitted most items were tainted, some funds and foreign currency could not be verified. These too were considered tainted.

The order allows the State to reclaim assets obtained illegally.

Both parties will bear their own costs.

The defendants retain the right to appeal.

