Every offense to be treated seriously: Police

Police Director of Operations SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe says there is a need to treat every offense seriously, warning that overlooking minor cases could lead to significant public safety challenges.

SSP Vusonilawe highlighted this during a workshop held with various government ministries, agencies, and community groups ahead of the annual festive season police operation.

The integrated festive season operation will be carried out in three phases, with the first phase focusing on raising awareness in central business district areas.

“If cases are minor, we have to aggressively address them before those minor cases give birth to serious cases. So if we compromise with standards in terms of law enforcement, this compromised level will lead us to serious challenges. So let us confront every individual case that has confronted us, either minor, medium, or serious, so we have adopted the broken window theory on that.”

SSP Vusonilawe says the first phase will commence this Friday, while the third phase will end in February.



SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe during a workshop