Evacuations begin in Labasa flooding

Authorities in Labasa are closely monitoring the situation as continuous heavy rain has caused flooding in several low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The water level at the Labasa River is also being closely observed at this hour.

Residential areas, including Naodamu, Naqai, Nasekula, Namara, and parts of the Labasa Town area adjacent to the river, are under close watch, with a few roads and businesses already closing due to rising water levels.

Authorities and police officers are out in communities ensuring residents are safe and assisting those who may need help.

Parents and guardians are urged to keep a close eye on their children and to prevent them from playing in flooded areas or rivers.

Some residents have also been evacuated to evacuation centres that have now been activated.

