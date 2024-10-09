Evacuation center boosts village resilience

The Yavusania Evacuation Centre in Nadi has been upgraded into an important facility for the village.

It now provides a safe place during natural disasters and can be used for different village activities.

The retrofitting of the center, completed at a cost of $203,250 was funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The facility now includes accessibility features for persons with disabilities, ensuring it meets the needs of all villagers.

During the opening of the evacuation centre, National Disaster Management Office Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says the government is committed to enhancing resilience against climate change threats.

He urged the community to work together to tackle these challenges.

In line with these efforts, Ditoka revealed plans for a flood warning system to be installed for Yavusania, further boosting community preparedness.

IOM Chief of Mission Solomon Kantha has acknowledged the villager’s active participation in the project.

He reflected on the center’s development which began just four months ago with only two brick slabs.

“This retrofitting has built upon the investments of the community, as I mentioned earlier. It’s a work that has been started by the community themselves. We only came in to complete what was required of us from the project”

Kantha also notes the importance of the facility in protecting communities from tropical cyclones, floods and other climate-related disasters.

The IOM, he says aims to provide additional support through women’s empowerment and livelihood development training, evacuation center management training and community-based disaster risk management plans.

Kantha adds that the establishment of a committee with women representatives highlights the focus on inclusive disaster management strategies.

KOICA Country Director Hankyulsam Cho underlined Fiji’s vulnerability to natural hazards, worsened by climate change.

“Through this facility, we aim to ensure that the most vulnerable women, children, and those living in coastal areas are protected during emergencies.”

Cho reiterated that community involvement is essential for effective resilience building.