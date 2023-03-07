European Investment Bank new office to open in Fiji

[Source: European Union in the Pacific/ Facebook]

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has inaugurated an office to increase engagement between the European Union (EU) and the Pacific region and to enhance support for environmental and climate action projects.

The office will be located in the EU delegation for the Pacific and will reinforce Fiji’s position as a hub for the Pacific.

EIB vice president Ambroise Fayolle emphasized the importance of the new office, which will serve as a bridge between the EU and the Pacific.

“Looking ahead I am convinced that we shall be able to make a difference in helping and unlock green and sustainable developments. The idea is to address these issues together with the spirit of partnership. For this reason, we are not bringing ready-made solutions to the table, we are ready to listen and work.”

It will also help to reinforce EIB’s technical and financial support for green infrastructure developments, climate action projects, and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.



[Source: European Union in the Pacific/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad hailed the opening of the EIB office as a significant milestone in the partnership between the EU and Fiji.

“In fact, I believe this is also a sign of confidence in taking forward the whole Indo-Pacific strategy within not only the geo-political strategy but also the Indo-Pacific strategy.”



[Source: European Union in the Pacific/ Facebook]

As the EU climate bank, the EIB will continue to support Fiji’s ambitious climate action and green transition goals.