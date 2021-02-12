EU hopeful PIF members will find a solution

The Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific believes the Pacific Islands Forum, as the premier political regional organisation, is fundamental for the region.

The statement by the EU comes as Micronesian states are initiating the process of withdrawal from the PIF.

The Federated States of Micronesia, along with Palau, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Kiribati have withdrawn from the PIF, following a dispute with the election of a new secretary-general during a summit last month.

In the forum, leaders usually cycle through Micronesia, Melanesia, and Polynesia.

Following tradition, it was Micronesia’s turn to choose a leader, but the forum selected Polynesia’s candidate, former Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna.

In a joint statement with the Diplomatic Missions of the European Union Member States in the Pacific, the EU Delegation says it is hopeful that the PIF Member States will be able to overcome the current divergence of views.

It says they also remain committed to strengthening the European Union – Pacific region-to-region dialogue and to support all efforts to maintain a united, inclusive and balanced Pacific Islands Forum.