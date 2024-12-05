Establishment of a monitoring framework is vital says Turaga

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga

The establishment of a monitoring framework to oversee the progress and effectiveness of the Job Evaluation Exercise at the Fiji Corrections Services is crucial.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the implementation program has proven to be a challenging but fruitful exercise that corrected pay and other structures.

Turaga says an organizational study has been developed to reflect the current new positions.

“Implementing the policy, the framework that has been developed is clearly defined with clear expectations. This is something that was not done in the previous administration.”

Turaga says the FCS has faced some challenges, including the assigning of personnel to the correct salary band based on the JEE evaluations, implementing the new salary structure across the FCS, and the lack of detailed job descriptions to guide the HR processes.

He adds that to address these challenges, there has been a continued dialogue to identify and secure sufficient budgetary allocation to support salary increments, as well as providing targeted training programs for Fiji Correctional Service officers.

The sum of $12.5 million was recommended and approved in the 2024-2025 budget to cater for the 879 staff on the ground, inclusive of the 81 new positions for 2024-2025.