Equipment management boosts election readiness

The Fijian Elections Office is stressing the importance of maintaining portable polling stations and election equipment to ensure smooth and efficient elections.

This was highlighted during the FEO’s submission to the Public Accounts Committee on its 2021–2022 Audit Report.

Director of Corporate Services, Sanjeshwar Ram, states that asset registers play a vital role in tracking these physical assets.

He adds that polling booths and screens are carefully inventoried and maintained after each election cycle.

“If they are in usable conditions, they will be used again. And if mostly they get damaged, and we get replacements during the next elections.”

Ram adds that their warehouse facility houses the election assets, where items are stored securely and regularly inspected.

