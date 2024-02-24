Environment protection tops government priorities

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Residents of Kalekana in Lami are taking proactive steps to protect their environment, especially by engaging in activities like rubbish cleanup and tree planting.

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna emphasizes the need to be proactive like the Kalekana community as the importance of environmental protection as a top priority for the coalition government.

Tubuna says the emphasis on involving younger generations in environmental conservation efforts is particularly commendable, as they are the stewards of the future.

Tubuna’s focus on afforestation to combat soil erosion is crucial, especially for a community like Kalekana situated on a hill.

The support extended to organizations like Eco Guardians of Fiji underscores the government’s commitment to collaborating with NGOs and local communities in conservation efforts.

Ensuring a clean environment is vital for safeguarding the well-being of future generations and the sustainable future of Fiji.