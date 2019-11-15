Environment enforcement officers learn prosecution

Enforcement Officers are learning how to investigate, collect evidence and possibly prosecute breaches of environment protection laws.

Trainers from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions over the next two days will teach officers about what goes into building a case against individuals or businesses who don’t follow the relevant laws.

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy says cases taken to court must be full-proof to ensure a guilty verdict and punishment via a judicial sentence.

“Government must be ready to keep watch on the conduct of these players and deal with insignificant breaches. I’m saying insignificant because 99% will conform and behave as expected, but there are some outliers.”

The Department of Environment is responsible for the protection of Fiji’s natural resources including endangered species, waste management and pollution control, control of substances that deplete the ozone layer through implementation of Fiji’s environmental policies, programs, and enforcement of environmental laws.