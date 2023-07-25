Entrepreneurs acknowledge training

Small business entrepreneurs are contending with the training provided by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

The owner of the Vugakoto Enterprise, Lalai Vugakoto, highlighted that after the training, she was able to understand what FRCS is all about and the services that they provide.

“It made us understand what FIRCA is all about. It has really helped me in terms of cash flow and calculating our daily income.”

Vugakoto is challenging all entrepreneurs not to give up and to be faithful to whatever business they are doing because every successful thing always starts small.