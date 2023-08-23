Empowerment comes from within: Kedrayate

Dr Akanisi Kedrayate.

The First Nations (Fiji) Natural Resource Foundation holds the belief that the empowerment of resource owners should originate from within their own communities.

Dr Akanisi Kedrayate, the chair of the foundation, emphasized this perspective during her address at a symposium for resource owners, which commenced yesterday.

Dr Kedrayate says the significance of empowering resource owners to enhance their quality of life by practising sustainable utilization of their resources.

“When somebody is empowered from within, the motivation, the passion, the eagerness, the love to help somebody come out and manifest in the action the person does”

According to Dr Kedrayate, the foundation’s role is to provide guidance, but it is ultimately up to resource owners to invest in their natural resources for their own improvement.

She says the symposium has the objective of enlightening resource owners on effective ways to leverage their resources for financial gains.