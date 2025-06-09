Empowering children for safety

The Manager for Road Safety Education says the authority has been investing a lot of money in awareness campaigns to boost road safety, but these efforts are often neglected by drivers.

Watilala Fonu says the current focus is on children, hoping that by empowering them, good road safety behavior can be instilled early on.

She adds that it is important to focus on road safety rather than compensation when a life is lost.

Article continues after advertisement

She believes that if more funds are directed toward promoting safe road behaviors, it will have a positive impact.

“So this also helps us to empower our children to be safe on the roads. From a road safety perspective, the challenges we are currently facing are mainly driver behavior and attitude.”

Fonu adds that with better road safety behavior, educating children, and implementing improved programs, the number of fatalities on our roads will be reduced.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.