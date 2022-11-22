Employment Ministry liaises with Bruce’s employer

The Employment Ministry is currently working closely with late Vitorina Bruce’s employer based in Perth, Australia.

This has been confirmed by Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru, saying the Ministry is exploring avenues for possible assistance by the employer, which includes repatriating the body once the greenlight is given by the Australian authorities.

Bruce was a victim of a violent stabbing on the sixth floor of a Perth Hotel in Australia, late Sunday night.

Cawaru adds the family has been formally informed about the tragic incident, as investigation continues.

He confirms the Ministry will release more details, once they receive additional information from the Australian police.

Meanwhile, FBC News visited Bruce’s family in Wailekutu, Lami today and they are still reeling from her tragic death.

Brother, Kafolau Bruce says his late sister pledged to work and save money to raise their standard of living.

“We are still coming to terms with her death, as we have made so many plans for the family.”

A 42-year-old man accused of allegedly stabbing Vitorina appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court today.