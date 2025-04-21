Employers demand tripartite process

[ Source: Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF)/ Facebook ]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has accused the Employment Ministry of disregarding legal procedures by allowing the Chairperson of the Wages Council to consult employers independently.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernard states that the move breaches Fiji’s Employment Relations Act and international labour standards, both of which require tripartite decision-making involving government, employers and workers.

According to Bernard, the federation had already planned structured consultations with businesses to develop a collective submission to the Wages Council.

He said he met with Chairperson Govind Singh and explained that the private sector was preparing its proposals through broad consultations.

However, Bernard shares that he was surprised when, in the same week the Ministry requested FCEF’s submission, it began conducting its own outreach.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh and the Acting Permanent Secretary reportedly joined the Chairperson in meetings with individual businesses and chambers, while labour officers distributed employer surveys.

Bernard claims the Chairperson’s actions exceed what is permitted under Fiji’s labour laws and violate International Labour Organization (ILO) standards, rendering the process unlawful.

He adds that the Employment Relations Act 2007 clearly states the Wages Council must operate collectively, not through individual members.

The federation says this apparent disregard for legal procedures and tripartite principles has created confusion among employers about the Council’s mandate and authority.

It adds that the situation reflects wider issues observed during the ongoing review of Fiji’s employment legislation.

FBC News has contacted Minister Singh for comment but we are yet to received a response.

