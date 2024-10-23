Employer reps meet Minister to raise concerns on draft act

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association met with Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh on Monday.

The meeting addressed concerns raised by the FHTA and FCEF, which have been discussed in the media recently.

Both organizations are worried about proposed amendments to the Employment Relations Act 2007.

They argue that the suggested fines of up to $500,000 or a prison term of 20 years, as outlined in the new draft bill, will negatively impact small, micro, and medium enterprises already struggling post-COVID-19.

Discussions between the two organizations and the minister included plans to progress input on the draft ERA amendments through a mutually agreed timeline for tripartite discussions, set to begin next week.

The employer representatives look forward to participating in this process, as all parties are expected to commit in good faith to the proposed timelines for preparing the draft for presentation to the Solicitor General’s Office, the Government’s Development Subcommittee, and then to Cabinet and Parliament, as discussed with the Ministry.

The bill is also earmarked for further examination and public consultation through the relevant Parliamentary Standing Committee.