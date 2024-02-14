Emirates Hotel to reopen soon

A $14 million-dollar deal has been signed between the Maharaj Group PTE Limited and the Emirates Hotel in Nadi.

The director of Maharaj Group PTE Limited, Ashneel Maharaj, says the deal encompasses a lease and an option to purchase agreement.

He adds that the Emirates hotel on Kennedy Avenue, Nadi, will be leased for $20,000 plus VAT per month for six months, and after that period, they will take ownership of the property.

Article continues after advertisement

Maharaj says they are looking to provide employment opportunities for Fijian

“At the moment there are five staff, and we are looking to employ another 15 to 18 because we are planning to open in a big way.”

Maharaj adds that the hotel has been closed for a long period of time, and they have plans to reopen it on a grand scale, which will be managed by his parents.

The Director also added that they have plans to tap into the tourism sector once this hotel reopens next month.

The hotel is expected to open on the 12th of next month.